11/8/2020
That is so Basic

Father Dan explains when we follow Christ's command to love, all the other commandments fall into place.

11/1/2020
A Thin Veneer

Father Dan O'Connell talks about how the word of God can cut through any veneer, any fear of anger.

10/25/2020
Before and After

Father Dan O'Connell talks about how when we allow God to work within us, we begin to shine like new.

10/19/2020
Walk In New Shoes

In this episode, Father Dan O'Connell reminds us not to be afraid to put on new clothes. Clothe yourself in Christ.

10/12/2020
The Poisons of Life

In this episode, Father Dan O'Connell explains how the poisons of bad attitude, sadness, and anger lead us to believe that we are alone.

10/5/2020
The False Self

In this episode, Father Dan O'Connell talks about how the Lord sees the goodness in us, even when our dark side seems to take over.

09/19/2020
Behind the Scenes

The anchor series of our studio programming will headline CatholicTV’s Fall 2020 Season. We’ve Got To Talk is the longest-running, original CatholicTV studio series. It has won the Proclaim Award from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and a Telly Award. The show’s season premiere is called “The False Self,” but you can always count on host Father Dan O’Connell being his real self. 

In this segment from the 2020 Telethon, Father Dan talks about the series' history.

12/15/2019
The Correct Voice

In this episode of We've Got to Talk, Father Dan O'Connell explains how we live our lives every day being reminded that God is always there speaking to us.

Father Dan O'Connell hosts We've Got to Talk.
12/8/2019
Do Not Miscalculate

In this episode, he talks about how we need to take the time to reflect more often, it can save us from miscalculations.

Father Dan O'Connell hosts We've Got to Talk.
12/1/2019
What Is He Looking For

In this episode, he explains when we allow Jesus' heart to touch ours, amazing things can happen.

﻿Father Dan O'Connell hosts the longest-running CatholicTV﻿ studio series We've Got to Talk
11/24/2019
With A Twist

In this episode, he explains that the Holy Spirit helps us become more like Jesus, and when we act like Him, it becomes easier each time.

﻿Father Dan O'Connell hosts the longest-running CatholicTV﻿ studio series
11/17/2019
Stuck In Your Head

In this episode, he explains why God is more powerful than any excuse we come up with to not serve him.

About

Recommended

Bishop Robert Reed's recitation of the Liturgy of the Hours night (compline) prayers.
Thursday Night Prayer

Divine Office
11/12/2020
Father Thomas Carzon celebrates CatholicTV Mass for Thursday, November 12, 2020. Today, the church remembers Saint Josaphat.
Thursday Mass | Saint Josaphat

CatholicTV Mass
11/12/2020
Bishop Robert Reed prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers
Thursday Evening Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.

This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
11/12/2020