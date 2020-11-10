That is so Basic

Father Dan explains when we follow Christ's command to love, all the other commandments fall into place.
Father Dan O'Connell talks about how the word of God can cut through any veneer, any fear of anger.
Father Dan O'Connell talks about how when we allow God to work within us, we begin to shine like new.
In this episode, Father Dan O'Connell reminds us not to be afraid to put on new clothes. Clothe yourself in Christ.
In this episode, Father Dan O'Connell explains how the poisons of bad attitude, sadness, and anger lead us to believe that we are alone.
In this episode, Father Dan O'Connell talks about how the Lord sees the goodness in us, even when our dark side seems to take over.
The anchor series of our studio programming will headline CatholicTV’s Fall 2020 Season. We’ve Got To Talk is the longest-running, original CatholicTV studio series. It has won the Proclaim Award from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and a Telly Award. The show’s season premiere is called “The False Self,” but you can always count on host Father Dan O’Connell being his real self.
In this segment from the 2020 Telethon, Father Dan talks about the series' history.
In this episode of We've Got to Talk, Father Dan O'Connell explains how we live our lives every day being reminded that God is always there speaking to us.
Father Dan O'Connell hosts We've Got to Talk. In this episode, he talks about how we need to take the time to reflect more often, it can save us from miscalculations.
Father Dan O'Connell hosts We've Got to Talk. In this episode, he explains when we allow Jesus' heart to touch ours, amazing things can happen.
Father Dan O'Connell hosts the longest-running CatholicTV studio series We've Got to Talk. In this episode, he explains that the Holy Spirit helps us become more like Jesus, and when we act like Him, it becomes easier each time.
Father Dan O'Connell hosts the longest-running CatholicTV studio series - We've Got to Talk. In this episode, he explains why God is more powerful than any excuse we come up with to not serve him.
