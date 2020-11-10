That is so Basic

The anchor series of our studio programming will headline CatholicTV’s Fall 2020 Season. We’ve Got To Talk is the longest-running, original CatholicTV studio series. It has won the Proclaim Award from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and a Telly Award. The show’s season premiere is called “The False Self,” but you can always count on host Father Dan O’Connell being his real self.

In this segment from the 2020 Telethon, Father Dan talks about the series' history.