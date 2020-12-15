What is Your Vantage Point?

Father Dan O'Connell hosts We've Got to Talk.
In this episode, he talks about how Jesus is meant to be the lens through which we translate the language we use to speak to the world.
Jump to navigation
Father Dan O'Connell hosts We've Got to Talk.
In this episode, he talks about how Jesus is meant to be the lens through which we translate the language we use to speak to the world.
Father Dan O'Connell talks about when we aren't possessed by fear, we realize the reality of human life is caring about one another.
Father Dan explains when we speak the language of love, we are able to share each other's gifts and talents and discover what the Church is really about.
In this episode, Father Dan talks about Jesus' strength and how it is always there, we just need to live with a willingness to plug into it.
Father Dan explains when we follow Christ's command to love, all the other commandments fall into place.
Father Dan O'Connell talks about how the word of God can cut through any veneer, any fear of anger.
Father Dan O'Connell talks about how when we allow God to work within us, we begin to shine like new.
In this episode, Father Dan O'Connell reminds us not to be afraid to put on new clothes. Clothe yourself in Christ.
In this episode, Father Dan O'Connell explains how the poisons of bad attitude, sadness, and anger lead us to believe that we are alone.
In this episode, Father Dan O'Connell talks about how the Lord sees the goodness in us, even when our dark side seems to take over.
The anchor series of our studio programming will headline CatholicTV’s Fall 2020 Season. We’ve Got To Talk is the longest-running, original CatholicTV studio series. It has won the Proclaim Award from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and a Telly Award. The show’s season premiere is called “The False Self,” but you can always count on host Father Dan O’Connell being his real self.
In this segment from the 2020 Telethon, Father Dan talks about the series' history.
In this episode of We've Got to Talk, Father Dan O'Connell explains how we live our lives every day being reminded that God is always there speaking to us.
Father Dan O'Connell hosts We've Got to Talk.
In this episode, he talks about how Jesus is meant to be the lens through which we translate the language we use to speak to the world.
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father John Sheridan of Morning Star Collaborative.
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Paul Ring of Together in Christ Collaborative.