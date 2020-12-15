Episodes

Father Dan O'Connell host of We've Got to Talk.
12/13/2020
What is Your Vantage Point?

In this episode, he talks about how Jesus is meant to be the lens through which we translate the language we use to speak to the world.

Father Dan O'Connell talks about when we aren't possessed by fear, we realize the reality of human life is caring about one another.
12/6/2020
Possessed By What?

Father Dan explains when we speak the language of love, we are able to share each other's gifts and talents and discover what the Church is really about.
11/22/2020
Speaking His Language

In this episode, Father Dan talks about Jesus' strength and how it is always there, we just need to live with a willingness to plug into it.
11/15/2020
His Love Never Changes

11/8/2020
That is so Basic

Father Dan explains when we follow Christ's command to love, all the other commandments fall into place.

Father Dan O'Connell talks about how the word of God can cut through any veneer, any fear of anger.
11/1/2020
A Thin Veneer

Father Dan O'Connell talks about how when we allow God to work within us, we begin to shine like new.
10/25/2020
Before and After

In this episode, Father Dan O'Connell reminds us not to be afraid to put on new clothes. Clothe yourself in Christ.
10/19/2020
Walk In New Shoes

10/12/2020
The Poisons of Life

In this episode, Father Dan O'Connell explains how the poisons of bad attitude, sadness, and anger lead us to believe that we are alone.

In this episode, Father Dan O'Connell talks about how the Lord sees the goodness in us, even when our dark side seems to take over.
10/5/2020
The False Self

09/19/2020
Behind the Scenes

The anchor series of our studio programming will headline CatholicTV’s Fall 2020 Season. We’ve Got To Talk is the longest-running, original CatholicTV studio series. It has won the Proclaim Award from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and a Telly Award. The show’s season premiere is called “The False Self,” but you can always count on host Father Dan O’Connell being his real self. 

In this segment from the 2020 Telethon, Father Dan talks about the series' history.

In this episode of We've Got to Talk, Father Dan O'Connell
12/15/2019
The Correct Voice

In this episode of We've Got to Talk, Father Dan O'Connell explains how we live our lives every day being reminded that God is always there speaking to us.

